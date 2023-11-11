Election not an issue in Rohingya repatriation

Says Chinese envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen yesterday said the repatriation of the Rohingyas living in Bangladesh could start before the election.

"Election is not an issue. We are working together. Whenever the situation or condition is right, they [Rohingyas] may go back. It can take place before the election or after the election," Wen told journalists after visiting Cox's Bazar General Hospital.

Terming China a mediator in solving the Rohingya crisis, he said, "We are true friends to both Bangladesh and Myanmar. They trust us. At their request, we act as a facilitator. We bring them together for talks so that the Rohingya people can go back."

"We are quite happy that a lot of progress has been made. Myanmar officials came here, went and talked to some Rohingyas. They [Rohingyas] went to Rakhine to witness [the progress there]. I believe there is a consensus to send back some Rohingyas by a pilot project," he further said.

"Some parties are saying the situation in Myanmar is not right for repatriation. But these Rohingyas cannot live in Bangladesh forever. We need to have a way out. We need a common effort on this."

The Chinese ambassador, who landed in Cox's bazar around 10:30am, donated medical equipment worth around Tk 1 crore to the hospital.