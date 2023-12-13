EC’s curbs on political prog for fair polls: home minister

The Election Commission's decision to curb political programmes other than campaigning during the campaign period of the polls is to make it fair and beautiful, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today.

According to EC, the campaign period starts on December 18 and will last till January 7, the polling day.

He said this in reply to a query by a reporter at the secretariat.

The reporter asked if the EC's decision to restrict meetings, and rallies was appropriate in a democratic country.

"It is a very common practice. During the campaigning, these political programmes may disrupt the polls process," he said.

"How he (chief election commissioner) felt, I think, is right. I think he gave the instructions so that the election can be held in a fair, beautiful way," said the minister.

"Whatever he (CEC) instructs, our security forces from the Ministry of Home Affairs will abide by," Asaduzzaman further said.

In response to the query of whether he considers the directive unconstitutional, the minister said, "Election Commission is a constitutional institution. They follow the constitution while giving a directive. There is no violation here."

Asked why the practice wasn't applied in the previous elections in the country, the minister said, "Maybe, the CEC thinks it would be necessary."

When asked whether this decision has been taken so that BNP cannot hold meetings after December 18, the home boss said, "You [journalist] can ask the commission about this. The EC clearly understands that they (BNP) have entered the game of destruction without joining the election."

Earlier yesterday, the EC sent a letter to the senior secretary of the Public Security Division of the home ministry imposing restrictions on political programmes.

Political parties should be stopped from holding rallies and other public events that may obstruct the election process and discourage people from casting their vote, the letter read.