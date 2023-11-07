Elections
Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 7, 2023 04:58 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 05:02 PM

Elections

EC withholds results of B'baria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 by-polls

Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 7, 2023 04:58 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 05:02 PM
Gaibandha by-election

The Election Commission has withheld the gazette notification of the results of the two by-polls of Brahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 over allegations of irregularities.

The EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam made the disclosure at a press conference at its office.

Ruling Awami League nominees secured wins in Brahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 by-polls yesterday amid allegations of vote rigging.

According to unofficial results, Shahjahan Alam Saju was elected in the by-polls in Brahmanbaria-2 constituency while Golam Faruque Pinku won Lakshmipur-3 by-polls.

More to follow...

