EC warns Rajshahi MP Omor Faruk

The Election Commission today warned ruling Awami League lawmaker of Rajshahi-1 Omor Faruk Chowdhury for violating the electoral code of conduct.

The commission sent a letter to the returning officer of Rajshahi asking to take steps regarding the matter.

The schedule for the 12th parliamentary elections was announced on November 15.

According to the EC letter, on November 17, the MP of Rajshahi-1 (Godagari-Tanor) constituency met the party leaders and activists and organised a public meeting to exchange views on a school ground, which is a breach of the electoral code of conduct.

"As a result, the Election Commission decided to warn the MP or the initiator," reads the letter.

According to the electoral code of conduct, ministers and lawmakers would not be able to use government vehicles or enjoy other facilities while carrying out campaign-related work. They will not be allowed to use officials of government and autonomous bodies, and teachers and staffers of any school.

They are also not allowed to make any donations to any institutions from public funds.

The next parliamentary polls will take place on January 7.