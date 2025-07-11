EC wants power to void result of constituency

With preparations underway for the upcoming national polls, the Election Commission (EC) is set to propose legal amendments to restore its power to cancel the election results of an entire constituency if irregularities are found.

"We had the authority to cancel [results of] individual polling centres. What we didn't have was the power to suspend the entire constituency's result, which was once removed. We have proposed to get that authority back and hope it will be restored."

Election Commissioner Abul Fazle Md Sanaullah disclosed the matter during a press briefing yesterday following the EC's 8th commission meeting.

The meeting, held at the EC headquarters and chaired by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, also decided that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will not be used in any future elections -- national or local.

Additionally, the EC finalised its decision to allow expatriate Bangladeshis to vote using IT-supported postal ballots.

The initial cost of this process is estimated at Tk 48 crore. A new project will be launched for online registration, through which registered expatriates will receive postal ballots and return them to the designated returning officer.

Explaining the process, Sanaullah said, "There are two types of registration. First is voter registration, required by law. The second is OCV (Overseas Citizens Voting) registration, which will now be done entirely online."

He added that although online voting is being explored, it will not be implemented in this election cycle.

"We might reach the trial stage, but not the actual voting stage yet."

On costs, Sanaullah said a single postal ballot would cost Tk 700 via public post and up to Tk 5,000 using private couriers.

To oversee and expedite election preparations, the EC has formed five coordination and oversight committees, each headed by an election commissioner.

These seven-member teams will oversee law and order, field administration, polling official training, electoral laws and inquiries, expatriate voting, and coordination with both local and international observers.

This move comes a day after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus directed the EC to complete all election preparations by December.

On delimitation, the EC said its technical committee is reviewing constituency boundaries.

"The delimitation process is at its final stage. There have been no objections in 221 constituencies. We hope to publish the full draft next week," said Sanaullah.

The issue of amending the Representation of the People Order (RPO) was discussed and will be revisited in future meetings.

The EC also reviewed a proposal for the EC Secretariat Act, suggesting a new "Election Commission Service" structure for recruiting officials like the EC secretary.

Until then, the commission will continue operating under the current system.

In terms of voter list updates, 4,406,602 new voters have been identified, while 2,132,590 deceased voters have been removed. A supplementary voter list will be released next week.

On the topic of unused EVMs, the EC has formed a committee to determine what action should be taken.

"EVMs will not be used in any upcoming election," Sanaullah reaffirmed.

Regarding a recent meeting with the National Consensus Commission, he said, "We had detailed discussions. It lasted two hours. We are on the same page."

Asked whether separate polling centres will be set up for young voters, he replied, "If there's a proposal aimed at motivating young voters who have become disinterested in voting, we will definitely consider it."

As for NID corrections, Sanaullah noted that when the current commission took over, 374,000 correction applications were pending.

"Over the past seven months, we have resolved 900,000 applications. Currently, 74,000 are pending."