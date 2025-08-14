EC to unveil 13th national election roadmap next week

The Election Commission will publish the roadmap for the upcoming 13th national election next week.

EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed shared the development to reporters at the commission's headquarters this afternoon.

"We have discussed the roadmap, and we hope to release it next week. You will then be able to know about the EC's preparations," he said.

He added that the EC secretary will also meet journalists next week to discuss arrangements for media personnel to cast their votes while on duty on election day.