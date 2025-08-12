EC to train over 9 lakh officials for 13th national polls

Election may involve over 45,000 polling centres, 2.8 lakh booths

The Election Commission (EC) is set to train 931,131 polling officials for the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election.

According to EC estimates, the election may involve 45,098 polling centres and 280,564 polling booths.

A meeting on August 6 discussed preparations for forming a panel of polling officials and supervising their training.

The minutes of the meeting, chaired by Election Commissioner Tahmida Ahmed, were issued by the EC Secretariat today. Tahmida Ahmed is the head of the committee on preparing the panel of polling officials and supervising their training for the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

According to the letter, a total of 886,790 polling officials will be required. In all previous elections, 10% more polling officials than needed were included in the panel. As a result, a total of 931,131 polling officials will be trained for the upcoming election.

Following the 2025 voter list update, the number of potential voters for the 13th election may reach 127,873,752, according to the letter.

In the 12th National Parliamentary Election, there were 119,689,289 voters, 42,148 polling centres, and 261,564 polling booths.