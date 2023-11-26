EC still unable to track candidates’ polls expenses

The Election Commission doesn't have the means to effectively check whether the restrictions on campaign spending are followed by the contestants.

People running for parliament are not supposed to spend more than Tk 25 lakh on campaigning.

The EC caps campaign spending before national elections with an aim to ensure one candidate doesn't have an advantage over the other by spending more.

The other objective is to prevent the spending of undisclosed cash ahead of polls.

But the targets remain mostly on papers, political analysts and electoral experts say.

The 2007-2012 Election Commission recommended forming a committee at each constituency to keep track of expenses on campaign trails. The committees were supposed to include officials from the National Board of Revenue.

That proposal never saw the light of day, four EC officials have confirmed.

Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hussain, who was an election commissioner from 2007-2012, says the EC formed a committee to examine the expenses of candidates in the 2011 Narayanganj city polls.

It is extremely difficult to control the use of illegal money ahead of elections as there is no mechanism to monitor this, he adds.

In India, the election commission has a committee that includes officials of the revenue department to monitor the electioneering expenses, says election expert Abdul Alim.

The committee frequently checks the campaign trails of candidates, he adds.

On November 16, the EC issued a notification saying a candidate would be allowed to spend no more than Tk 10 per voter and Tk 25 lakh in total.

The amounts were the same in the previous national election, said the notification.

EC officials say it is no secret that people running for parliament spend way more on the campaign trail than they are allowed.

The Election Enquiry Committee is there to ensure that the electoral code of conduct is abided by. This committee can take action if it has proof of irregularities, says an official.

"But no one gives money to people to buy their vote and keeps a proof of the transaction. With the mobile banking services available everywhere, you can't tell who is giving money to whom," he adds.

The EC's work plan for the 12th national election mentions that the use of money and muscle power is a challenge to free and fair elections.

Several EC officials say they have yet to see any initiative to curb the use of money and muscle power.

Alim, who worked on behalf of the UN with the 2007-2012 EC, says there should be a strong monitoring system. "If there is a violation, instant action should be taken."

Officers from the Anti-Corruption Commission and the NBR must be involved in the monitoring process.

According to a Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) study on the 2018 parliamentary polls, among the 107 candidates included in the study, 104 candidates spent around Tk 74,95, 388 on an average during the period between finalisation of the nomination and the election.

That year, a candidate spent Tk 4.5 crore, found the study.

Another TIB report on the 2008 election shows that 88 candidates spent Tk 44,20,979 on an average during the campaign. Again, the cap at the time was Tk 15 lakh.

The highest amount spent by a candidate was Tk 2.81 crore and the lowest was Tk 4.34 lakh.