EC still has no means to track campaign costs

The Election Commission does not have the means to effectively check whether people running for parliament stay within the limits for campaign spending.

A contestant is not supposed to spend more than Tk 25 lakh on campaigning.

The EC caps campaign spending before national elections with an aim to ensure one candidate does not have an advantage over the other by spending more, according to former election commissioner Rafiqul Islam.

The other objective is to prevent the spending of undisclosed cash ahead of polls.

But the targets remain mostly on papers, political analysts and electoral experts say.

EC officials say it is no secret that people running for parliament spend way more on their campaign than they are allowed.

The 2007-2012 Election Commission recommended forming a committee at each constituency to keep track of campaign expenses. The committees should include officials from the National Board of Revenue, the commission advised.

But that proposal never saw the light of day, four EC officials have confirmed.

Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hussain, who was an election commissioner from 2007-2012, says the EC formed a committee to examine the expenses of candidates in the 2011 Narayanganj city polls.

It is extremely difficult to control the use of illegal money ahead of elections as there is no mechanism to monitor this, he adds.

In India, the election commission has a committee that includes officials of the revenue department to monitor the electioneering expenses, says polling expert Abdul Alim.

The committee frequently checks the campaign of candidates, he adds.

On November 16, the EC issued a notification saying a candidate would be allowed to spend no more than Tk 10 per voter, and the total expenditure should not exceed Tk 25 lakh.

The permitted amounts were the same in the previous national election, said the notification.

The Election Enquiry Committee is there to ensure that the electoral code of conduct is abided by. This committee can take action if it has proof of irregularities, says an official.

"But no one gives money to people to buy their votes and keeps a proof of the transaction. With the mobile banking services available everywhere, you can't tell who is giving money to whom," the official adds.

The EC's work plan for the 12th national election mentions that the use of money and muscle power is a challenge to free and fair elections.

But several EC officials say they have yet to see any initiative to curb the use of money and muscle power.

Polling expert Alim, who worked on behalf of the UN with the 2007-2012 EC, says there should be a robust monitoring system. "If there is a violation, instant action should be taken.

Officers from the Anti-Corruption Commission and the NBR must be involved in the process.

According to a Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) study on the 2018 parliamentary polls, among the 107 candidates surveyed, 104 spent over Tk 74.95 lakh on an average during the period between finalisation of the nomination and the election.

One of the candidates spent Tk 4.5 crore, found the study.

Another TIB report on the 2008 election shows that 88 candidates spent over Tk 44 lakh on an average during the campaign. The cap was at Tk 15 lakh at the time.

The highest amount spent by a candidate was Tk 2.81 crore and the lowest was Tk 4.34 lakh.

According to former election commissioner Rafiqul Islam, the EC had in the past tried to involve the NBR to monitor spending, but revenue officials said such work had nothing to do with what the NBR did.

This correspondent made several phone calls to NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, but he did not answer.

EC spokesperson Jahangir Alam says the Election Enquiry Committee works to ensure that code of conduct is implemented.

When asked about the 2007-2012 EC's recommendations, he says he is not aware of it.

Election expert Alim says "The reality is, we usually don't see them [enquiry committee] work properly to carry out the responsibilities vested on them."