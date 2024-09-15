EC should be formed on political consensus

Speakers tell policy dialogue

The Election Commission should be formed based on political consensus, involving all political parties, media, and civil society members, said speakers at a discussion yesterday.

The policy dialogue was organised by Democracy International in Dhaka.

Speakers stressed the need for a search committee inclusive of representatives from all parties, the media, and civil society to ensure a transparent and fair process.

They also demanded the cancellation of the "Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022", urging reforms to prevent government control.

Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik, said, "When the Act was passed in 2022, we provided feedback on the draft, but our recommendations were ignored. The Act was passed with an indemnity provision, which is unacceptable. This provision allows them [government] to appoint whoever they want to the Election Commission."

"The previous government appointed people of their choice, which was biased. An election that disrupts democracy is unconstitutional. They violated the constitution. Therefore, this law should be repealed and reformed," he added.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus said on Wednesday that Badiul Alam Majumdar will head the Electoral System Reform Commission.

Yesterday, Badiul said his committee would propose forming the Election Commission based on political consensus and transparency.

At the discussion, former election commissioner and an adviser to the interim government Sakhawat Hussain proposed a three-tier search committee for appointing commissioners.

He said polls should always be held under an interim government no matter how good the election commission is.

In his keynote speech, Md Abdul Alim, principal director of Democracy International, highlighted how the 2022 Act was passed in just 10 days, with only two minor amendments accepted from 72 proposed by the opposition.

Other political leaders, including BNP's Selima Rahman and Jatiyo Party's Shamim Haider Patwari, called for an independent and transparent Election Commission. They proposed a blend of youth and experience in its formation, with all political parties, big or small, having a voice in the process.

Patwari said the process of forming the EC should be designed in a way that prevents any government from exerting control over it.

BNP's Rumin Farhana said the names identified by the search committee should be sent back to the political parties for final approval, as they are the primary stakeholders in the process.

Ariful Islam Adib, a member of the National Citizens Committee, Nurul Haque Nur, president of Gono Odhikar Parishad, Bobby Hajjaj, chairman of the Nationalist Democratic Movement, Matiur Rahman Akand of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolan, and Ashraf Ali Akand, presidium member of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, echoed calls for a broader and more inclusive approach to forming the EC, free from government control.

The programme was conducted by CPD Distinguished Fellow Prof Rounaq Jahan, while Dana L Olds, chief of party at Democracy International, also spoke among others.