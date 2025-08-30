EC to set up cell to combat fake news: CEC

Next election could be ‘riskiest’, says EC Anwarul

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin expressed concern yesterday that, in addition to political and law-and-order challenges, the commission may also have to confront the threat of misinformation and disinformation on social media during the next polls.

Highlighting emerging threats to the electoral process, the CEC, while inaugurating a two-day training programme for election core trainers at the Electoral Training Institute in Dhaka, asked all officials to combat "fake news" and ensure accurate information reaches even the remotest areas.

"Misinformation and disinformation on social media now pose a significant challenge alongside traditional political and law-and-order issues… To counter false and misleading information, the EC will set up a separate cell," Nasir said.

"We are constantly facing new challenges -- ones that did not exist before. Law and order issues have always been there. Earlier the degree was lower, now it may be somewhat higher. And we may also have to confront challenges that we do not yet know," he added.

He made the comments a day after the EC unveiled its work plan for the next general election and set November as the deadline for wrapping up all major preparations.

In his August 5 televised address, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus said he would request the Election Commission to hold the national polls before next Ramadan in February 2026. The following day, his office sent the formal directive to the EC to complete all necessary preparations by that time.

Nasir Uddin yesterday also underscored professionalism and neutrality as the core principles guiding the Election Commission in preparations for the upcoming 13th parliamentary election.

At the same event, Election Commissioner Anwarul Islam Sarkar said the upcoming national election could be the "riskiest" in Bangladesh's history.

He stressed that the commission's foremost duty is to deliver a fair and acceptable election, regardless of the risks involved. "There is no alternative. There can be no deception or malpractice in the election. The commission and everyone on the ground must remain committed," he said.