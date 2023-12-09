Elections
Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 9, 2023 03:15 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 9, 2023 03:18 PM

Most Viewed

Elections

EC seeks Amu’s explanation for ‘violating electoral rule’

Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 9, 2023 03:15 PM Last update on: Sat Dec 9, 2023 03:18 PM
Amir Hossain Amu. Photo courtesy: Prothom Alo

The Election Commission today sought explanation from Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu, a candidate from Jhalakathi 2 constituency, for his alleged violation of electoral code of conduct.

The commission asked Amu to present his explanation on December 15 in person.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to the EC letter, speakers sought vote for Amu at a programme in Jhalakathi on December 8.

The Election Commission on November 16 directed that nobody will be allowed to take part in the election campaign till December 18 as the EC will allocate the electoral symbol on that day.

The 12th national polls will be held on January 7.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
পেঁয়াজের দাম
|অর্থনীতি

ঢাকায় পেঁয়াজের দাম কেজিতে ছাড়াল ২০০ টাকা

‘অন্তত ১০ বস্তা পেঁয়াজ কিনতে শ্যামবাজার পাইকারি বাজারে গিয়েছিলাম। কিন্তু সরবরাহ কম থাকায় মাত্র তিন বস্তা কিনতে পেরেছি।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

আচরণবিধি লঙ্ঘন: ব্যাখ্যা চেয়ে আমুকে ইসির চিঠি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification