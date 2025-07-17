EC removes ‘boat’ symbol from its website

After the suspension of the Awami League's registration, the Election Commission yesterday removed the party's polls symbol, "boat," from its website.

As of yesterday, the EC website lists the Awami League as the sixth party under "registered political parties (registration suspended)". While the party's "boat" symbol was still displayed next to its name on Tuesday, it was no longer visible by yesterday morning. The removal comes despite earlier statements from EC officials saying that polls symbols are owned by the commission and that the "boat" symbol would not be removed from the EC list.

Asked about this matter, Md Rafiqul Haque, system manager at the EC Secretariat, said, "The boat symbol has been removed following instructions from the higher authorities."

When asked about the removal of the AL's registration date and boat symbol from EC's website, EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said those were taken down to avoid any confusion.

"There has been some recent public discussion about the boat symbol. To eliminate any confusion or misunderstanding, the Commission decided to remove it. There's no other reason behind this," he said.

Although the boat symbol has been removed from the EC's website, it will remain in the election schedule, the EC Secretary clarified.

When asked whether the EC removed the boat symbol from the website under pressure from the NCP, Akhtar Ahmed said, "If the Election Commission were under pressure, then why would I be speaking with you? There is no pressure or influence from anyone in this matter."

On July 12, a delegation from the National Citizen Party (NCP) met with the chief election commissioner and demanded that the "boat" symbol be removed from the EC's list of election symbols.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post on Tuesday night, Local Government Affairs Adviser Asif Mahmud criticised the EC. He wrote, "On what grounds did you send the cursed 'boat' symbol to the law ministry for inclusion in the schedule again?"

Currently, there are 50 registered political parties in the country. For these parties, the EC has a total of 69 scheduled electoral symbols. The EC recently proposed to increase this number to 115 and has sent the draft to the law ministry for vetting.