EC rejects appeal against JP leader Chunnu’s candidacy

The Election Commission today rejected an appeal challenging the candidature of Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

Nasirul Islam Khan, the Awami League nominee from Kishoreganj-3, filed the appeal against Chunnu, the Jatiya Party aspirant for the same seat.

In the appeal, Nasirul challenged the candidacy of Chunnu alleging that he concealed information of loan default.

Earlier, the returning officer had rejected the nomination papers of Nasirul and declared Chunnu as the valid candidate from Kishoreganj-3.

However, EC today restored Nasirul's candidacy.