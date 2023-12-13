Elections
Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 13, 2023 04:41 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 04:45 PM

Most Viewed

Elections

EC rejects appeal against JP leader Chunnu’s candidacy

Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 13, 2023 04:41 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 04:45 PM
Mujibul Haque Chunnu
Mujibul Haque Chunnu

The Election Commission today rejected an appeal challenging the candidature of Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

Nasirul Islam Khan, the Awami League nominee from Kishoreganj-3, filed the appeal against Chunnu, the Jatiya Party aspirant for the same seat.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the appeal, Nasirul challenged the candidacy of Chunnu alleging that he concealed information of loan default.

Earlier, the returning officer had rejected the nomination papers of Nasirul and declared Chunnu as the valid candidate from Kishoreganj-3.

However, EC today restored Nasirul's candidacy.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

১০ মামলায় মির্জা ফখরুলের জামিন আবেদন

গত ২৮ অক্টোবর পল্টন ও রমনা থানায় এসব মামলা করে পুলিশ।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শিক্ষা

‘উপরের নির্দেশে’ নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নিয়ে আলোচনার ভেন্যু বাতিল করল ঢাবি কর্তৃপক্ষ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification