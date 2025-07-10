EC to register voters in five more countries

The Election Commission (EC) has received approval from the foreign ministry to begin voter registration of Bangladeshi expatriates in five additional countries, including the US.

ASM Humayun Kabir, director general of the EC's National Identity Registration Wing, confirmed the development to reporters yesterday afternoon.

"We had sought approval to start voter registration in eight new countries. The foreign ministry has allowed us to proceed in five countries -- the US, Maldives, Jordan, South Africa, and Oman," he said.

The EC aimed to extend its voter registration efforts for expatriates to 40 countries.

Currently, registration is active in 16 centres across nine countries: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Italy, the UK, Kuwait, Qatar, Malaysia, Australia, and Canada.

The process is also set to begin in Japan on July 15.

The commission has already identified a substantial Bangladeshi expatriate population across 40 countries, according to information compiled from different sources.

These include the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA), among others.

Saudi Arabia hosts the largest number of Bangladeshi expatriates, with 40,49,588 individuals, while New Zealand has the smallest, with 2,500.

In 2019, the commission led by KM Nurul Huda initiated the project to provide NIDs abroad.

Online registration for Bangladeshi expatriates was first launched in the UK on February 12, 2020.