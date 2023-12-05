EC to receive appeals against ROs' decisions from today

Aspirants or financial institutions will be able to lodge petitions with the Election Commission (EC) challenging returning officers' (ROs') decisions over rejection or acceptance of nomination papers from today as the scrutiny of the papers have been completed.

As the ROs completed the scrutiny of the nomination papers submitted by aspirants to contest in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections slated for January 7, individuals or institutions can file petitions with the EC between December 5 and 9, said an EC press release yesterday.

The aggrieved individuals or institutions have to file the appeal to the EC with the main copy of the petition in a memorandum format and six photocopies of it from 10:30am to 4:00pm, it said.

The EC has set up 10 booths at the Nirbachan Bhaban for the country's 10 regions to receive the petitions, the release said, adding that the EC would dispose of 100 petitions as per the serial number everyday from December 10 to 15.

After the hearing of the appeals, the verdicts will be displayed on monitor and the PDF copies of the judgments will be sent to the e-mail accounts of the respective parties, including the ROs and these will be published on the EC website.

The copies of the verdicts will also be distributed by respective officials from the reception desk at the Nirbachan Bhaban.

According to EC officials, a total of 2,712 aspirants, including 1,965 from 29 registered political parties and 747 independents, have submitted nomination papers to contest in the upcoming general elections.

As per the election schedule, the EC will settle petitions lodged challenging ROs' decisions from December 10 to 15 and the last date for withdrawing candidature is December 17.

The ROs will distribute election symbols among candidates on December 18.