EC publishes draft updated voter list with 12.61cr voters

Bangladesh now has 12,61,70,900 registered voters, according to the latest draft list published by the Election Commission (EC) ahead of the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election.

The final list will be released on October 31, EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told reporters at a press briefing at the EC headquarters in the capital this afternoon.

"This year, there will be three voter lists," he said. "One was finalised on March 2; another will be ready by August 31; and the third will be finalised by October 31, including those who turn 18 by then."

While the supplementary draft was published on August 10, applications to correct any errors in the draft list can be submitted until August 21, the secretary said.

These applications will be resolved by August 24, after which the final voter list will be published on August 31.

As of March 2, the country had 12,37,32,274 voters. Following a door-to-door data collection drive, 45,71,216 new names were added and 21,32,590 removed, bringing the total to over 12,61,70,900 as of June 30.

According to the commission, the voter inclusion rate this year is 3.69 percent, while the net growth rate is 1.97 percent.