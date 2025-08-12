EC to probe field-level data of 22 parties

The Election Commission will conduct a field-level investigation on the 22 parties which were primarily qualified for registration ahead of the upcoming 13th National Election.

Election Commissioner Brig Gen Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah (retd) revealed the information after a meeting of the commission today.

The EC commissioner said a total of 143 new parties applied for registration but none of those could completely fulfil the conditions of the registration process.

Later, the EC gave 15 days time to fill up the gaps. Out of which, 84 parties could fulfill the conditions and submitted necessary documents to the EC.

"A total of 22 were found to be qualified in the flexible verification of the EC. Now the commission will go for verification of the parties at the field level," he said adding that the remaining 121 parties will be considered ineligible for registration.

The 22 political parties which could fulfill the required information are -- National Citizens Party (NCP), Forward Party, Aam Janatar Dal, Bangladesh Ganotantrik Party (BGP), Bangladesh Reformist Party (BRP), Bangladesh Nejame Islam Party, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Marxist), Moulik Bangla, Bangladesh Justice and Development Party, Jatiya Janata Party, Janatar Dal, Janata Party Bangladesh, Bangladesh Aam Janagan Party, Bangladesh Jatiya League, Bhashani Janoshakti Party, Bangladesh Bekar Mukti Parishad, Bangladesh Communist Party (Marxist) CPB (M), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Shahjahan Siraj), Jamiate Ulema-e-Islam and Nejame Islam Party, Bangladesh Bekar Samaj, Bangladesh Solution Party, and Notun Bangladesh Party.