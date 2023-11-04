EC meeting with president deferred to November 9

The Election Commission's courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin has been deferred to November 9, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said yesterday.

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled for November 5.

All the four election commissioners headed by the CEC are expected to meet with the president ahead of announcing the schedule for the 12th national polls.

A meeting with the president before announcing the schedule for the national election is a long-time tradition. The commission already held a meeting with Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan on November 1.

Top EC officials said the commissioners will hold a meeting to finalise election schedules after meeting the president.

This time, the commission is likely to appoint returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs) a week before the announcement of the schedule.

Usually, they are picked on the day of schedule announcement.

The ROs and the AROs will be given time to complete their preparations for the polls, said top EC officials. The commission might announce the schedule in mid-November, they said.

The EC is preparing for the announcement of the schedule when the Awami League and opposition BNP are at odds over the polls-time government.