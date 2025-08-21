EC holds meeting to discuss action plan for upcoming election

The Election Commission (EC) is holding a meeting to discuss its action plan ahead of the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election.

The meeting started at 2:30pm at the EC headquarters in the capital, attended by four election commissioners and senior officials of the EC Secretariat.

However, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin was not present at the meeting. EC Secretary Akhter Ahmed is also currently in Japan to oversee expatriates' voting activities.

"We have begun the meeting on the action plan. Since there are many issues to discuss, it may not be possible to conclude today. If so, the meeting may continue on Sunday or Monday," said Election Commissioner Abul Fazl Md Sanaullah.

He added that after discussions with the commissioners and officials, the overall progress will be reported to the chief election commissioner, and the final plan will be announced thereafter.

The meeting was still ongoing at 4:00pm when the report was filed.

The chief adviser has already announced that the 13th parliamentary election will be held in the first half of February next year, and a formal letter has been sent to the commission in this regard.

Meanwhile, the EC has announced that the election schedule will be announced in the first half of December.