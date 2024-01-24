EC to hold polls to 233 local govt bodies on March 9

The Election Commission will hold the polls to a total of 233 local government bodies on March 9.

Among the 233 are the Mymensingh City Corporation polls and the Cumilla City Corporation mayoral by-polls.

Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam announced the election schedule today.

Other than Mymensingh and Cumilla, elections and by-polls to 231 municipalities, wards of different city corporations, union parishads and zilla parishads will also be held on the same day.

Jahangir said all aspirants will be able to submit nomination papers till February 13 and those will be scrutinised on February 15.

Last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 23.

Awami League mayoral candidate Ekramul Haque Titu was elected uncontested in the last Mymensingh city elections held on May 5, 2019.

Councillors for 33 general wards and 11 reserved wards were also elected at the election.

The mayoral post of Cumilla City Corporation remains vacant since December 13 last year, following the death of mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat.

Arfanul was elected in 2022 defeating two-time mayor Monirul Haque Sakku.