EC to hold dialogue with political parties on Nov 4

The Election Commission will hold dialogues with all registered political parties on the upcoming election amid the political turmoil in the country.

The commission will sit with all 44 parties on November 4, EC Secretariat Secretary Jahangir Alam told The Daily Star this afternoon.

The EC plans to inform all registered political parties about the commission's preparations for the next parliamentary polls during the dialogues, he said.

The EC will invite two top leaders or two of their representatives from each party for the dialogue, he said

Forty-four registered political parties will be divided into two groups for holding the dialogue in two parts, he added.

The commission has taken the initiative amid the political stalemate over the nature of the polls-time government as the two biggest political parties -- the ruling Awami League and opposition BNP -- are at odds over the issue.

BNP wants a caretaker government to oversee the election, while the Awami League says the election will be held under the current government as per the constitution.

For the last couple of months, both parties have been holding rallies across the country.

According to the constitution, the national election must be held in the 90-day period before the expiry of the five-year term of parliament. The term of the current parliament expires on January 29 and the 90-day countdown starts on November 1.

The commission is likely to announce the schedule by the middle of November, and the election is likely to be held in early January 2024.

Earlier, in July last year, the EC held dialogues with political parties aiming to prepare its working plan for the 12th national polls. BNP and eight opposition parties skipped the talks, saying they do not think the commission will be able to hold a free, fair, and participatory election.

In March this year, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal sent a demi official letter to BNP, inviting the party for an official or unofficial discussion on the polls. But BNP did not respond, said an election commissioner.