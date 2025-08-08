EC finalises the code of conduct

Polls schedule in first half of Dec

The Election Commission has finalised the Code of Conduct 2025 for political parties and candidates ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election, scheduled to be held before Ramadan in February next year.

The code was approved at the EC's ninth commission meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, and held from 11:00am to 7:00pm yesterday at the EC headquarters in Dhaka.

Speaking to reporters in the evening, Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah said, "The draft of the code of conduct for candidates and political parties, on which we had sought opinions online, has been finalised today based on that feedback."

He also confirmed that the election schedule will be announced in the first half of December.

The EC further announced plans to introduce postal voting for Bangladeshi expatriates, who will receive ballots marked only with electoral symbols, not candidate names.

Voters abroad will cast their votes by selecting a symbol and returning the ballot via post. A three-week window will be provided for registration. Expatriates who register by October 31 will be included in the final voter list.

The EC plans to launch a voter education and sensitisation campaign for expatriates starting in September. Each expatriate vote via postal ballot may cost around Tk 500. The cost for every 100,000 votes could range between Tk 6 crore and Tk 7 crore, said Sanaullah. The entire process will be managed through an ad-hoc arrangement.

In-country postal voting will also be allowed for government officials, election workers, and individuals in legal custody or prison. These voters will be able to register online and vote through the same method.

Addressing concerns about digital interference, EC Sanaullah said the commission has imposed strict restrictions on the misuse of artificial intelligence during the election period.

"The code of conduct is for candidates and political parties. But AI will be used by many others. There are various entities. Some will operate from within the country, some from abroad. To counter this, we have formed a committee. They are already working to determine what actions can be taken," he said.

Regarding internet access during the election, he added: "Our primary goal is to conduct the election without reducing bandwidth or disrupting any services. Unless absolutely necessary, the Election Commission currently has no intention of limiting any service or platform."

Asked about the possible date of the vote, he said the matter was not discussed in the meeting, but the announcement would be made about two months [before the polls] by the CEC.

The commission also discussed the Representation of the People Order (RPO) 1972 (Amendment) Ordinance 2025.

"We have started discussions on the RPO amendments. We've reached a certain stage, and the discussions will continue next week," Sanaullah added.