EC denied power to appoint its secretary, key officials

Cabinet Division rejects reform proposal for separate ‘EC Service’ and an independent secretariat

The Cabinet Division's rejection of a proposal for empowering the Election Commission to appoint its secretary and other key officials runs counter to a key reform initiative recommended by the Electoral Reform Commission, say election experts.

Such a decision undermines the interim government's efforts to strengthen the EC's autonomy and streamline its operations ahead of the upcoming national polls, they noted.

The EC recently sent the "Election Commission Secretariat (Amendment) Ordinance-2025" to the Cabinet Division through the law ministry, seeking to establish a separate "Election Commission Service" to run its secretariat independently.

The proposal is in line with the recommendations made by the Electoral Reform Commission that submitted its report to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on January 15 this year.

The EC Service is intended to empower the commission to appoint its own officials to key positions, including secretary, additional secretary and joint secretary. It would also create a structured career path for EC personnel, enabling them to advance to senior roles within the EC secretariat.

According to the existing EC Secretariat Act, 2009, officials from outside the commission are allowed to serve in various positions at the EC secretariat.

The current EC secretary -- the top position at its Secretariat -- is an officer from the administration cadre. At least 10 other mid-level positions are held by officers from either the same cadre or the judicial service, ‍according to EC sources.

At a meeting on August 19, the Cabinet Division's Inter-Ministerial Committee on Reviewing Draft Laws turned down the proposal, arguing that the formation of such a service falls under the jurisdiction of the public administration ministry as per the Rules of Business.

The committee is responsible for reviewing draft ordinances to decide which ones can be placed before the Advisory Council.

Experts strongly disagree with the committee's view.

"There is no scope for blocking reform initiatives by citing the Rules of Business or any other laws and regulations. If reforms are blocked with excuses, then what can we say?" Badiul Alam Majumdar, who headed the Electoral Reform Commission, told The Daily Star.

"Reform means creating something new or updating the existing one… Rejecting reform proposals is nothing but an attempt to preserve the old system," he noted.

EC officials said that the commission, as a constitutional body, does not fall under the public administration ministry and therefore the Rules of Business, which outline the roles of ministries and divisions, cannot be applied in this case.

Jesmin Tuli, former additional secretary at the EC Secretariat, said that if the EC is to emerge as a self-reliant and independent institution, it must have its own officials at all levels.

"How can an officer, who has spent most of his career following government orders across various ministries and departments, suddenly act independently in a constitutional body?" she told The Daily Star.

Until 2007, the EC Secretariat operated under the Prime Minister's Office. Later in 2009, the then caretaker government amended the law, bringing the secretariat under the EC.

However, a provision was kept allowing the public administration ministry to depute officials including those from the admin cadre to fill several posts at the EC.

EC officials see this as a major obstacle to the functioning of the commission as a fully independent institution.

Some former admin cadre officials who worked in the EC secretariat said the EC's proposal, if approved, could disrupt the secretariat's operation.

"It is unfair to blame the administration cadre officers alone because it is the government that compels officers to act with bias in carrying out election duties," said a former EC secretary, requesting anonymity.

EC officials usually serve as ROs in local elections. However, during parliamentary polls, the role is usually assigned to deputy and divisional commissioners -- all of whom come from the admin cadre.

Officials at EC have been calling for an end to this practice for a long time.

On August 30, the Upazila Election Officers' Association demanded that the government establish the EC Service by 15 September, cautioning that without it, the upcoming national election may lack credibility.

'CONTRADICTORY' STANCE ON NID

The draft ordinance proposed assigning the responsibility of "preparing and preserving the National Identity Card database" to the EC Secretariat.

However, at the August 19 meeting, the Cabinet Division's Inter-Ministerial Committee rejected the proposal, saying it goes against the Electoral Reform Commission's recommendation for establishing a separate statutory body for NID database.

EC officials view this as a double standard.

"The committee did not consider the reform commission's proposal on formation of a separate EC Service. But it referred to the reform commission's recommendation while rejecting the proposal on NID database. This is a contradictory position," said a deputy secretary of EC on condition of anonymity.