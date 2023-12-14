EC declares 46 more candidates valid

Another 46 aspirants got their candidacy back yesterday after winning appeals against the cancellation of their candidacy for the upcoming parliamentary election.

Of the 46 who got their candidacy back, 18 are independent, two are from Jatiya Party, three from Trinamool BNP, six from Sangiskrik Muktijote, and two each from Bangladesh Nationalist Movement and Bangladesh Nationalist Front, said the EC sources yesterday.

With this, 214 candidates got their candidacy back so far.

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal and the other four ECs held a total of 103 hearings at the Election Commission office yesterday.

EC officials said they rejected 53 appeals, while decisions regarding two would be made later.

So far, EC held hearings of 394 appeals out of the 558 appeals filed by aspirants, and the hearings will continue till December 15.

The EC rejected the candidacy of Awami League-nominated aspirant from Jashore-4, Enamul Haq Babul, and independent aspirant from Sunamganj 4, Dewan Shamsul Abedin.

Appeals of Bikalpadhara Bangladesh Secretary General Abdul Mannan for getting back his candidature for Laxmipur-4 and Noakhali-4 were rejected as well.

The EC also rejected an appeal challenging the candidature of Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu for Kishoreganj-3, which was filed by AL candidate for the same constituency Nasirul Islam Khan.

Nasirul challenged Chunnu's candidacy alleging that he concealed information of loan default.

Meanwhile, the EC in three separate letters sought information from the foreign ministry regarding the dual citizenship of three aspirants with assistance from concerned embassies in Dhaka, who are AL candidate for Barishal-4 Shammi Ahmed, AL candidate for Faridpur-3 Shamim Haq, and independent AK Azad from the same constituency.

Shamim and Azad appealed against each other's candidature in this regard, and the hearing is still pending.