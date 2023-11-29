Elections
EC can’t interfere in political disputes: CEC tells EU

Star Digital Report
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal. File photo

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal today said the EC doesn't have the scope to engage itself in any dispute or difference in the political arena.

"We told the EU delegation that if there is any difference of opinion in the political arena, we can't interfere in it. We can't engage," he told reporters after a meeting with a European Union delegation at the EC office in Dhaka.

He said the EU delegation came to learn about the progress of the preparations of the Election Commission for the 12th national election.

"We tried to convey them the message that we have a constitutional obligation to conduct a free and fair election. I think they have understood that," said the CEC.

He said the EU will send an expert team to observe the election. Already a four-member team has arrived, he added.

"We told them that our preparations for the polls have been satisfactory. We again told them clearly that we are trying our best to conduct a free, fair, peaceful, and credible election. The election commissioners have been visiting different areas of the country and meeting with the local government officials, uniting them to conduct a free and fair election," the CEC told reporters.

 

 

