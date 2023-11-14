EC cancels results of 3 polling stations

The Election Commission yesterday cancelled the results of one polling station in Lakshmipur-3 and two in Brahmanbaria-2 constituencies due to irregularities in by-polls.

There will be no need for fresh voting at these centres since the total votes cast here are lower than the margin between the winners and second placeholders.

EC secretary Jahangir Alam told reporters at the EC office that cases would be filed against two persons involved in irregularities in Lakshmipur and action would be taken against polling officers of all three polling stations under the Election Officers Special Act, 1991.

The centres are Jatrapur Noorania Hafizia Madrasa and Sharifpur Government Primary School in Bahmanbaria-2 constituency and Dakshin Gaguria Government Primary School centre in Lakshmipur-3.

EC recommended its relevant offices to suspend and initiate disciplinary proceedings against Gaguria centre Presiding Officer Noor Hossain, Assistant Presiding Officers Monirul Bahar and Abdul Odud and the Polling Officers, Rasheda Sultana, Maksudur Rahman, and Khaleda Akhtar.

For Bahmanbaria-2, EC made similar recommendations against Jatrapur madrasa Presiding Officer Habibur Rahman, Assistant Presiding Officers Samsu Fajrin, Momotaj Begum and Polling Officers Tania Sulata, Tania Begum, Shahnur Akter and Najmul Haque.

It recommended punishment for Sharifpur school Presiding Officer Mohammad Shafiullah, Assistant Presiding Officers Rahseda Yasmin, Rehana Akter and Shikha Rani Rai, Polling Officers Jobayer Alam, Ummey Hani Marjan and Shipra Rani Bashak.