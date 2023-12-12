Elections
Tue Dec 12, 2023 07:08 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 12, 2023 07:50 PM

EC cancels candidacy of all Gonotantri Party aspirants

National polls: EC orders withdrawal of two police commissioners

The Election Commission today decided to cancel the candidature of all aspirants of the ruling alliance member Gonotantri Party as the party has no commission-approved central committee.

The commission issued a letter to all the returning officers in this regard.

The EC in the letter said the president and general secretary of the party recently submitted separate committee names to the commission. So, there is no approved committee of the party right now.

The party has been split into two groups and they fielded 12 candidates in total for the 12th national polls set to be held on January 7.

With the cancellation of all candidatures of the 14-party-alliance member, the total number of parties joining the national polls now drops to 28.

