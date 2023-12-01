EC begins scrutiny of nomination papers

The Election Commission (EC) has started scrutinising the papers of the candidates who submitted their nominations for the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.

According to the schedule announced by the EC, the returning officer will scrutinise the nomination papers of the candidates from December 1 to 4. Meanwhile, the deadline for submission of nomination papers ended yesterday.

A total of 2,713 candidates submitted nomination papers to contest the parliamentary election.

Among them, 1,966 candidates from 32 political parties registered with the Election Commission submitted their nomination papers. Besides, 747 independent candidates submitted their nomination papers across the country.

According to information from the Election Commission (EC), 303 candidates of Bangladesh Awami League (Election Symbol: Boat), 304 candidates of Jatiya Party (Plough), 218 candidates of Zaker Party (Rose), 151 candidates of Trinamool BNP (Golden Fibre), 142 from National People's Party-NPP (Mango), 116 from Bangladesh Congress (Coconut), 91 from Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasod), 47 from Bangladesh Tarikat Federation (Garland), 13 from Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon (Banyan Tree) 13, 18 from Bangladesh Kalyan Party (Wristwatch), 39 from Islami Front Bangladesh (Chair), 13 from Bangladesh Jatiya Party (Jackfruit), 25 from Gono Front (Fish), 9 from Gono Forum (Rising Sun), 45 from Islami Oikya Jote (Minar), 37 from Bangladesh Islami Front (Candle), 20 from Jatiya Party-JP (Bicycle), 34 from Krishak Sramik Janata League (Gamcha), 12 from Gonotantri Party (Pigeon), 33 from Bangladesh Workers Party (Hammer), 14 from Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh (Kula), 82 from Bangladesh Supreme Party (Ektara), 49 from Bangladesh Nationalist Andolon (BNM) (Nongor), 55 from Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF) 55, 74 from Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijot (Chari), five from Bangladesh Muslim League (BML), 6 from Bangladesh National Awami Party-NAP (Hut), 1 from Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Ladder), 1 from Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish (Rickshaw), 2 from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh (Palm Tree), and Bangladesh Muslim League (Hurricane) have submitted nomination papers for the upcoming 12th national parliamentary elections.

The deadline for filing and disposing of appeals against the returning officer's decision is December 5 to 15 and the last date for withdrawal of candidacy is December 17.

The returning officers will allocate symbols on December 18. The election campaign will continue till 8:00am on January 5. The election will be held on January 7 (Sunday).

There are a total of 11,96,91,633 voters across the country in this parliamentary election. On November 2, the Election Commission (EC) released the final number of voters for the parliamentary elections.

According to the EC, 6,07,71,579 voters are male voters. Female voters are 5,89,19,202. And the number of transgender voters is 852 in the election.