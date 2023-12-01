Elections
Fri Dec 1, 2023 06:53 PM
Last update on: Fri Dec 1, 2023 07:08 PM

EC asks home ministry to transfer OCs

PHOTO: PALASH KHAN/THE DAILY STAR

The Election Commission has asked the home ministry to transfer all officers-in-charge discharging duties at their respective police stations for over six months.

The commission yesterday wrote to the secretary of the public security division to transfer all OCs in phases, EC sources confirmed today to The Daily Star.

"The first phase [of transfers] will be carried out by December 5," said the sources.

The decision was taken to hold the 12th national election in a free and fair manner, they said.

The country has over 600 police stations in 64 districts.

ইসি
|নির্বাচন

সব থানার ওসি বদলির নির্দেশ ইসির

আসন্ন জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনকে সামনে রেখে দেশের সব থানার ভারপ্রাপ্ত কর্মকর্তাদের বদলি করতে স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়কে নির্দেশ দিয়েছে নির্বাচন কমিশন।

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

শাহজাহান ওমর ভালো লাগা থেকেই আওয়ামী লীগে এসেছেন: ওবায়দুল কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
