EC asks home ministry to transfer OCs

The Election Commission has asked the home ministry to transfer all officers-in-charge discharging duties at their respective police stations for over six months.

The commission yesterday wrote to the secretary of the public security division to transfer all OCs in phases, EC sources confirmed today to The Daily Star.

"The first phase [of transfers] will be carried out by December 5," said the sources.

The decision was taken to hold the 12th national election in a free and fair manner, they said.

The country has over 600 police stations in 64 districts.