EC asks home ministry to transfer all OCs

The Election Commission has asked the home ministry to transfer all officers-in-charge of police stations in phases.

The commission yesterday wrote to the secretary of the public security division to transfer the OCs who have been discharging duties at their respective police stations for over six months in the first phase.

"The first phase [of transfers] will be carried out by December 5," EC sources told The Daily Star.

The decision was taken to hold the 12th national election in a free and fair manner, they said.

The country has over 600 police stations in 64 districts.

The deadline for submitting nomination papers for the 12th general election ended on November 30.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted by December 1-4, and the final date for withdrawing candidacy is December 17, according to the EC announced schedule.

Voting will be held on January 7.