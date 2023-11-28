EC asks 653 magistrates to prevent polls irregularities

The Election Commission has asked 653 judicial magistrates in 300 constituencies to prevent election irregularities for five days during the upcoming polls.

They will discharge the duties two days before the polls, on the voting day and two days after the polls, according to a notification of EC.

The EC wrote to the law ministry yesterday to take necessary steps with the advise of the Supreme Court.

"The EC decided to appoint 653 judicial magistrates to take cognizance of election crimes during the 12th national election and to conduct justice within a short time," reads the letter signed by deputy secretary (law) Abdus Salam.

Each constituency will get 2-3 judicial magistrates while the Gazipur-2 will get highest 4 magistrates, according to the letter.

As per the announced schedule, the election will be held on January 7 and the magistrates will be appointed from January 5-9.

Meanwhile, Awami League and Jatiya Party have announced their candidates for the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections on Sunday and yesterday respectively.