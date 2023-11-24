'EC asked BTRC not to shut down internet on election day'

Says Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman today said the commission has written to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and asked them not to shut down network on the day of the national election.

However, everyone should be aware so that IPTVs do not spread any propaganda, he told journalists following a meeting at the Moulvibazar Circuit House in the afternoon.

"We are holding discussions with returning officers of the districts, members of law enforcement agencies, and other concerned persons so that there is no partiality in the election," he said.

"It is not for us to see who participates in the election and who does not. If anyone does accepts our invitation, we have nothing to do," he added.

"If BNP decides to take part in the election, there is a possibility to defer the election schedule," he also said.

Before the media brief, the election commissioner participated in a closed meeting with all government stakeholders of the national polls from Habiganj and Moulvibazar districts.