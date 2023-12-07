EC approves transfers of 158 UNOs

The Election Commission today approved the transfers of 158 more upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) of different upazilas ahead of the January 7 national polls.

Sources at the EC said it gave the approval after receiving two proposals for transfer of 110 UNOs and 48 UNOs from the public administration ministry.

With the latest, the EC has so far approved transfer of 205 UNOs.

On December 4, the EC approved a public administration ministry proposal for the transfer of 47 UNOs who served over two years at their stations in the first phase.

Earlier in the day, the commission approved transfer of 338 officers-in-charge of different police stations in the first phase centring the upcoming national polls after the police headquarters sent a list yesterday.

On November 30, the EC asked for the transfer of all upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) and OCs across the country.

This time the list of UNOs is made up of the ones who served over a year at their stations, while in the first phase, UNOs who served over two years were proposed for transfers.