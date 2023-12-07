EC approves transfer of 338 OCs, 205 UNOs

The Election Commission has so far approved the proposals for transferring 205 upazila nirbahi officers (UNO) and the officers-in-charge (OCs) of 338 police stations ahead of the upcoming national election slated for January 7 next year.

"The commission has so far approved the proposals to transfer to 338 OCs and 205 UNOs," EC additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told UNB.

The commission earlier okayed a proposal to transfer 47 UNOs.

Earlier, the EC asked the government to transfer all UNOs and OCs in phases to conduct the 12th parliamentary elections in a fair manner.

There are 651 police stations and 495 Upazilas in Bangladesh.