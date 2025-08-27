EC approves action plan for next election

The Election Commission today approved the action plan for the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election.

"It will be published in a day or two," Election Commissioner Abdur Rahman Al-Mausud told The Daily Star this afternoon.

The EC finalised the plan on August 21, pending approval from the full commission.

On Sunday, Election Commissioner Tahmida Ahmed said the plan was already prepared but its announcement was delayed due to hearings on the redrawing of parliamentary constituencies.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin has already said the polls will be held in the first half of February, while the election schedule will be announced in the first half of December.