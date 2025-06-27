EC aims to procure polls materials by September

The Election Commission (EC) has stepped up preparations for the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election, aiming to complete the procurement of all necessary electoral materials by September.

Speaking to reporters at the EC headquarters in the capital yesterday, EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said, "The procurement process will be completed by September. Some changes are being made in one of the tenders to facilitate this, and that is already underway."

He said preparations include printing 21 types of forms, 17 types of packets, five types of ID cards, the code of conduct, posters of electoral symbols, and training and election management manuals and guidelines.

According to EC officials, ballot papers with candidates' names and symbols must be printed right after the election schedule is announced. Distributing these papers to field offices within a short timeframe will be a major challenge.

Sources at the EC said these materials -- including forms, packets, ID cards, codes of conduct, symbol posters, manuals, and guidelines -- must be printed and stored by September.

Asked about the voter list, the EC secretary said the commission will decide on the timeframe for voter registration. A proposal to amend the relevant law has been sent to the law ministry.

He also said 76 applications have been submitted requesting changes to constituency boundaries. "The review process is currently underway," he added.