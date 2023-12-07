Dipu Moni’s immovable assets rise 6-fold in 5yrs

Education Minister Dipu Moni's annual income has increased three times over the past five years -- from Tk 40.5 lakh to Tk 1.2 crore -- as per her affidavit submitted to the Election Commisison ahead of the upcoming national polls.

Dipu Moni, also Awami League joint secretary, and an incumbent MP from Chandpur-3, reported an annual income of Tk 1.2 crore in 2023, a sharp rise from the Tk 40.5 lakh in 2018.

Her main sources of income include teaching, physician, lawyer and consultancy fees, as well as honorarium as an MP.

The minister's immovable assets also witnessed a near six-fold jump from Tk 65 lakh in 2018 to Tk 3.9 crore in 2023.

She had over Tk 66 lakh cash in hand as per latest affidavit, up from Tk 12 lakh she had declared earlier. She has gold ornaments worth Tk 9 lakh and furniture worth Tk 1 lakh.

Her car (valued at Tk 60 lakh) is her key movable asset.

She now owns three flats worth Tk 3.6 crore in total, compared to two flats of Tk 35 lakh she owned in 2018. Her husband also owns a flat worth TK 15 lakh.

The minister has taken a personal loan of Tk 1.1 crore from a bank in 2023.

Her dollar and pound holdings also increased from $3,700 and £25 to $4,400 and £225 respectively during this period.