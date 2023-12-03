Did foreign ministry violate polls code?

It recently publicised Momen’s electioneering activities

Questions are being raised whether the foreign ministry violated the electoral code of conduct as it publicised Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's electioneering activities recently.

On November 29, the ministry's Public Relations Office issued a press release on Momen's nomination paper submission as the Awami League candidate for Sylhet-1.

On December 1, it issued another statement on Momen's attending an event of the Manipuri community in Sylhet.

On December 2, the ministry's PRO issued yet another statement about Momen attending a meeting with Sylhet city mayor and councillors, where they shared views on election campaigns and drawing voters to polls.

"The statements were issued as per the ministry's decision. One can interpret it in different ways," said Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, the ministry's alternative spokesperson.

Asked if the ministry has the EC's permission in this regard, he said it was public information and he was unsure if seeking the permission was required.

According to the National Parliamentary Election Code of Conduct, the very important persons enjoying government privileges cannot include electoral events in their public programme, use public vehicles or publicity machinery, or deploy government officials or autonomous bodies for electioneering.

FM flies to Ghana tomorrow

Momen will fly to Accra, the capital of Ghana, tomorrow to attend the "UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting" scheduled for December 5-6.

He will lead the Bangladesh delegation to present Bangladesh's position on the safety and security of the UN peacekeepers, strategic communication to address their security risks, mental health, increasing women's participation in UN peacekeeping and protection of civilians.

He will also attend a few bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event, said Rafiqul Alam.