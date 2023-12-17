Dhaka city seats: 27 aspirants, including 3 MPs, withdraw from race

From left to right, Md Kazi Monirul Islam, Mohammad Habib Hasan, and Kazi Firoz Rashid. Photo: Bangladesh Parliament website

Twenty-seven of Dhaka city's aspirants, including three current lawmakers, have withdrawn their candidacies from the 12th national election slated for January 7.

The candidates, who collected nominations from 15 constituencies (Dhaka 4-18), submitted the withdrawal letters to the returning officer, said Dhaka Divisional Commissioner and Returning Officer Sabirul Islam in a press conference in the capital this afternoon.

Today was the last day of candidacy withdrawal.

With the the withdrawals, 125 candidates will now contest polls for the 15 Dhaka city seats.

Among the 27, 13 candidates are from Zaker Party, seven from Jatiya Party, one each from Awami League, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Jatiya Party-JP, Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijote and Islami Oikya Jote, and two independent candidates.

Three incumbent MPs are on the withdrawal list. They are: Mohammad Habib Hasan from AL (Dhaka-18), Kazi Firoz Rashid from Jaitya Party (Dhaka-6), and Kazi Monirul Islam (Dhaka-5).