Deteriorating law and order situation not conducive to fair polls: Jamaat

Jamaat-e-Islami today expressed concern over the country's deteriorating law and order situation, saying it is not conducive to holding a credible election.

"Those responsible for creating this situation may occupy polling stations, snatch ballot boxes, or engage in other subversive activities," Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar said while talking to reporters at the Suhrawardy Udyan.

Accompanied by other party leaders, Parwar visited Suhrawardy Udyan to get a first-hand experience ahead of his party's national rally scheduled to be held there on July 19.

On June 29, Jamaat announced the rally to press home its seven-point demand, which includes trials for all mass killings, essential fundamental reforms, implementation of the July Charter and July Declaration, and rehabilitation of the families of those killed and injured in the July uprising.

The party also demanded that the national elections be held under a proportional representation (PR) system, with arrangements for expatriates to cast their votes and the creation of a level playing field for all parties.

Responding to a question from journalists, Parwar today clarified that Jamaat never demanded deferring or advancing the election date.

"Jamaat-e-Islami has clearly said it is ready to participate whenever the government announces the election. However, it also said that no election will be allowed to be held in a haphazard manner," he added.

"For this reason, Jamaat-e-Islami has called for the restoration of law and order and the arrangement of a fair, neutral, acceptable, and participatory election," he said.

He further emphasised that all political parties and candidates must be guaranteed a level playing field, and every voter must be assured the right to cast their vote and return home safely.