Deferring Polls: Two election commissioners not on the same page

Two election commissioners have differed on the rescheduling of the upcoming national election.

One of them said the deferring of the schedule is not in their consideration while another said they have the scope for rescheduling it if one major party, without mentioning the name of BNP, decides to join it.

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman yesterday said a major political party and its allies are not taking part in the electoral process.

"If the party and its allies express their desire to participate in the polls, we will consider that. There is the scope for the EC to reschedule the election," Anisur told reporters after a meeting with administration and election officials of Moulvibazar and Habiganj districts at the Moulvibazar Circuit House.

He, however, said the EC has not received any appeal from any parties regarding pushing back the date of the election, which is slated for January 7.

"It is not for us to see who participates in the election and who does not. If anyone does not accept our invitation and join the polls, we have nothing to do," he added.

The BNP and some other political parties have taken to the streets demanding the polls under a non-partisan caretaker government.

Soon after the EC announced the polls schedule on November 15, the BNP and its allies rejected it and called for nationwide hartals and blockades.

"Deferral of the election schedule is not in the EC's consideration so far. Why will we do that?" said Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana while replying to a reporter's query in Rangpur yesterday.

The election will be held as per the schedule, she said.

She made the comments after a meeting with administration and election officials of Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, and Nilphamari at the Rangpur divisional commissioner's office.

Rashida expressed confidence in the field-level administration's readiness to conduct the election.

Meanwhile, Anisur said the EC wrote to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, asking it not to shut down internet on the election day.

However, everyone should be aware that no propaganda can be spread through IPTVs, he said yesterday.

Internet Protocol television (IPTV) is the delivery of television content over internet protocol networks.

"We are holding discussions with returning officers, members of law enforcement agencies, and other persons concerned so that the election is free from biases," he said.

[Our correspondents in Moulvibazar and Dinajpur contributed to this report]