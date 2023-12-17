Decision on AL-JP seat-sharing by 4pm: Quader

The ruling Awami League will share a "certain" number of seats with the Jatiya Party and withdraw the party nominees in those constituency, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

"The issue will be clarified by 4:00pm today... We, from our end, gave them an idea [about seats to be shared], a certain number, at which we can reach a compromise," Quader told reporters at a briefing at the party president's political office in Dhaka's Dhanmondi.

"Jatiya Party has their own demand, when they place any demand, it might be a big demand, but we have to think about our ability when we sit to negotiate. There is an issue of accommodation and adjustment," added Quader.

Asked whether JP candidates' victory would be secured if AL nominees are withdrawn, Quader said, "They have to face the independent candidates ... There are other political parties too, other than the Awami League. "

Asked whether Jatiya Party can quit the election race, Quader said, "Their decision is to participate in the election, I did not receive any such call saying they would change their mind."

"We have an agreement with them, no untoward situation has been created here. We sat and discussed, and not only the issue of seat-sharing, but also unitedly resisting the BNP's call to foil the election was also discussed, " said the AL general secretary.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretaries Mirza Azama and BM Mozammel Haque, among others, were present at the briefing.