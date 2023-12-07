Dastagir bought 242 plots of land since 2008

Since Jute and Textiles Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi became an MP from Narayanganj-1 in 2008, he has purchased 236 plots of land.

Most of the land purchased is in North Rupshi and Khadun of Rupganj, Brahmangaon of Bikrampur and Khadun of Narayanganj.

He owns 388 plots, and most of these were purchased after he was elected a parliamentarian, as per his affidavit and relevant documents submitted to the EC.

However, he doesn't own any arable land, the documents show.

Gazi is once again contesting the national elections from Narayanganj-1.

Gazi stated in his affidavit that he owns Tk 107 crore worth of property out of which Tk 78.7 crore is the worth of land he owns.

According to The Daily Star's calculations, the value of his land and real estate owned rose by 259 percent since he became a parliamentarian in 2008.

Of this meteoric rise, over 150 percent happened in just the past four years.

He currently owns 8,769.2 decimals (270 bighas) of land.

Since the last national election in 2018, his movable assets -- consisting of bank deposits, cash in hand and others, multiplied by over 31 times, currently standing at Tk 1,339 crore.

Most of these are assets he owns in the name of Gazi Tires, Gazi Tanks, Gazi International, Gazi Sinks and Gazi Communications.