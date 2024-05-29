Cyclone Remal: Election suspended in 20 upazilas to be held June 9

Elections to 20 upazilas, which were suspended due to Cyclone Remal, will be held on June 9, the Election Commission announced today.

Election Commissioner Jahangir Alam disclosed the date while talking to reporters at the EC Bhaban.

The 20 upazilas where voting will be held on June 9 are Sharankhola, Morelganj and Mongla of Bagerhat district; Koyra, Paikgachha and Dumuria in Khulna district; Gournadi and Agailjhara of Barishal; Mathbaria of Pirojpur; Lalmohan and Tazumuddin of Bhola; Rajapur and Kathalia of Jhalakathi; Bamna of Barguna, Patharghata and Baghaichari of Rangamati; and Sadar and Dumki of Patuakhali; and Mirzaganj and Khaliajhuri of Netrakona.

The third phase of the upazila parishad elections was held in 87 upazilas across the country today.

Initially, the EC was scheduled to hold elections in 112 upazilas in the third phase. But it suspended elections in 22 upazilas due to Cyclone Remal.

It also withheld elections in two upazilas due to High Court orders and deaths of candidate.