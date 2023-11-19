C'wealth pre-polls assessment team meets EC

A four-member delegation of the pre-election assessment team of the commonwealth held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and four other election commissioners at the EC office today.

The Commonwealth team inquired about preparations for the upcoming national polls during the meeting, an EC official said.

After the meeting, Linford Andrews, adviser and head of the Electoral Support Governance and Peace Directorate of the Commonwealth, said they will submit a report to the Commonwealth secretary general with recommendations to decide on the next steps.

According to the EC official, the commonwealth will decide on sending a full observer mission only after the findings of the pre-election mission are communicated to its secretary-general.