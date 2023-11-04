'Current environment favourable for national polls'

Says Awami League Presidium member Faruk Khan following meeting with EC

Awami League Presidium Member Faruk Khan today said the current state of affairs was favourable for the next national election.

He said this after attending talks with the Election Commission this morning, adding that it was not written in the constitution that national election should be held ensuring participation of BNP.

He informed reporters that the BNP engages in violence instead of organising political events.

The commission invited 22 parties for talks in the first session this morning. Twenty-two parties are invited for the second session, which is set to begin at 3:00pm.

The EC is holding discussions to inform parties about its election preparations and also listen to their recommendations, EC officials said.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and the four other election commissioners were present at the meeting.