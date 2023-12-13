Elections
Star Digital Report
Elections

Curb on political prog: IGP directed to follow EC's instructions

Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 13, 2023 08:02 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 08:04 PM

The home ministry, following Election Commission's instructions, today directed the inspector general of police (IGP) not to allow any rallies, meetings, gatherings, or political programmes other than campaigning from December 18 until the end of polls.

The ministry sent a letter to the IGP in this regard.

Habibul Hasan, senior assistant secretary of the home ministry, confirmed the development to The Daily Star. "The letter was sent to the IGP in response to a letter sent by the election commission on Tuesday (December 12)," he said.

"The Election Commission (EC) has asked to take necessary measures to prevent everyone from holding any type of meeting, gathering, or any other political programmes that may hinder the election work or discourage the voters from voting from December 18 till the end of the polling period," reads the letter.

Anowar Hossain, deputy inspector general of the police headquarters, confirmed receiving the letter from the ministry.

"We have instructed all the units to follow the directives given in the letter," he added.

