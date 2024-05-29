Ctg UZ polls: Ballot snatching stops voting in Patiya centre

Voting at a centre in Chattogram's Patiya upazila has been suspended after the ballot papers of the centre were reportedly snatched by a group of miscreants.

The incident took place at East Pingala Government Primary School centre in Kashiaish union under the upazila around 10:00am.

"Voting has been suspended since 10:00am due to a disturbance at the centre," said Additional Superintendent of Police Sudipta Sarkar. However, the police official did not clarify the reason behind the suspension.

According to eyewitnesses and locals, a group of people came to the centre and took away the ballot books, papers, and seals forcing the election officials to suspend voting at the centre.

Law enforcement personnel rushed to the centre immediately after the incident.

In Patiya, candidates for the chairman post are Harunur Rashid, general secretary of the Upazila Awami League, and Didarul Alam, joint secretary of the Chattogram Metropolitan Unit Jubo League.

Apart from Patiya, voting is also going on in Boalkhali, Anwara, and Chandanaish upazilas.

ASP Sudipta said a person was detained from a Boalkhali centre with a knife after a clash took place between supporters of two chairman candidates.

The third phase of the upazila parishad elections is underway in 87 upazilas across the country.

Voting began at 8:00am and will continue until 4:00pm.