Ctg-4 MP steps aside from election race

Chattogram-4 MP Didarul Alam, who was mulling an independent run after failing to get the nod from the ruling Awami League, has stepped aside from the election race, expressing his support for the AL nominee of the constituency.

Didar made this announcement while talking to journalists in a views exchange meeting held at Sitakunda Press Club yesterday evening.

"I can never be a candidate against the nominee who represents Bangabandhu's 'boat' symbol. Whoever gets the nomination from Sheikh Hasina, I will work for him. I have done a lot of development work in Sitakunda. I hope the present nominee for Sitakunda constituency will continue the development work," he said.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, Didarul Alam submitted his nomination papers as an independent candidate to fight in the Chattogram-4 constituency in the upcoming 12th national election.